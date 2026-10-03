The Yemeni Armed Forces conducted an attack on vital military targets in Sana’a

ADEN: Yemeni armed forces carried out 257 precision operations against Houthi militia sites, movements and military capabilities, using warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and rocket launchers, the forces said Saturday evening. The operations covered Sanaa, Midi, Baqim and the fronts of Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda and Lahj, with the main focus on the Taiz fronts, the armed forces’ official spokesperson, Staff Colonel Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaily, said. Targets included command and control centers, Houthi gatherings and reinforcements, combat reserves, weapons and ammunition depots, and military supply lines and equipment, he said. “According to initial field estimates, the operations resulted in the neutralization of at least 700 militia members, the destruction of strategic and high-value military targets, and the destruction of 170 combat vehicles and equipment,” Al-Nuzaily said. He added that the operations had weakened Houthi combat capabilities and limited the militia’s ability to continue attacks against civilians in their homes and villages. The announcement comes as Yemeni government forces, backed by popular resistance fighters and air support, continue fighting the Houthis on several fronts in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen. Government forces made significant progress on the Same’ front, taking control of Same’ fortress and surrounding areas after battles that inflicted heavy losses on the Houthis in personnel and equipment, according to the forces. In the early hours of Saturday, government forces also repelled a large-scale Houthi attack on Mount Han and other positions on the western front of Taiz city. The attack was accompanied by heavy fire, but government forces said they broke the assault and forced Houthi fighters to retreat, with a number killed, wounded or captured. Fighting was also reported on the fronts in the districts of Al-Shamaitain, Al-Ma’afer and Jabal Habashi, where government forces and allied resistance fighters were continuing to pursue Houthi fighters, the armed forces said.