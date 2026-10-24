ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said they had carried out 736 targeting operations against Houthi positions over the past 24 hours, claiming to have neutralized about 307 militia leaders and field personnel and destroyed or disabled 68 military assets. In a statement, the military spokesperson said the operations were part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign and targeted field command centres, Houthi gatherings and reinforcements, weapons depots, firing positions, fortifications and supply and movement routes. In Taiz, forces targeted a command-and-control centre, heavy-weapons positions and weapons stores at the abandoned Sofitel Hotel, which the spokesperson said the Houthis had turned into an observation post and firing position used to threaten residential neighbourhoods and maintain the siege of the city. The statement added that raids and offensive operations had helped suppress sources of fire in the area. The military said it would continue monitoring Houthi movements and reinforcements and target them based on operational intelligence, while adhering to international humanitarian law and taking measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.