DUBAI: Yemen’s cabinet on Sunday approved a draft law to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, while condemning attacks on Aden International Airport and Saudi Arabia.

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sharif Mohsen Al-Zandani in Aden, directed officials to complete the constitutional and legal procedures required to ratify the draft law, which would criminalize the group’s activities and financing.

The government said a missile and drone attack on Aden International Airport had endangered passengers, workers and flight crews. Authorities diverted a Yemenia Airways flight from Cairo to Jeddah and evacuated aircraft and personnel from affected areas, it said.

The cabinet also condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including the strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and called on the international community and the UN Security Council to hold those responsible and their weapons suppliers accountable.

The cabinet praised recent advances by government-aligned forces around Dhubab and Bab al-Mandab, saying forces had captured strategic positions and cut the road between Dhubab and Al-Makha.