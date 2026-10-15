These strike plans target Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, contingent on orders from President Donald Trump

The deployment of this bomb would signify a major escalation in US-Iran conflict

‌The US military has developed strike plans that could include using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, also known as the “mother of ‌all bombs,” ‌against Iranian energy ‌infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Donald Trump orders renewed combat operations, CNN reported on Thursday citing US officials familiar ‌with ‌the matter. The potential ‌deployment of the ‌largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal would mark a significant ‌escalation in the conflict, although officials familiar with military planning discussions told CNN questions remain over its effectiveness in achieving Washington’s strategic objectives. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.