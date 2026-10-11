DUBAI: ‌The US military said on Saturday ​it had disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the ship’s ‌crew ignored ‌warnings ​and ‌attempted ⁠to ​run an ⁠ongoing naval blockade against Iran.

“A US military fighter jet struck the ⁠stern of Panama-flagged M/V ‌Ocean ‌Molica (also ​known ‌as the “Arika Sun”) with ‌a precision munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without ‌harming the crew,” the US Central ⁠Command ⁠posted on X.

CENTCOM said the cargo vessel had attempted to transit regional waters after leaving an Iranian port.