PARIS: The UN Security Council is to meet Tuesday after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis last week seized control of the country’s Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, diplomatic sources said. France, which holds the presidency of the Security Council this month, requested the meeting to be held at 3 pm (1900 GMT) in New York, one of the sources said. Bab al-Mandab is a vital shipping corridor linking Europe and Asia via the Red Sea that has become vital as the wider US-Iran war chokes the Strait of Hormuz.