WASHINGTON: Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under-secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said Sudan’s warring parties remain unwilling to negotiate, even though neither side has achieved

a military victory. This raises concerns about further escalation in the coming months.

Her assessment followed Sudanese army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s announcement that he had sent a message to US President Donald Trump affirming Sudan’s commitment to US-backed peace efforts.

FAST FACT Rosemary DiCarlo emphasized that preventing the conflict from becoming a wider regional crisis must remain a shared priority.

Washington has not publicly responded to Gen. Al-Burhan’s remarks. Earlier this month, the army chief met in Egypt with Trump’s senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos.

DiCarlo informed the council that conditions in Sudan are worsening, with little chance of a breakthrough and no significant progress in recent months.

Fighting has been especially intense in North Kordofan, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile states, with violence now spreading beyond these areas.

DiCarlo identified drone strikes as the main cause of civilian casualties this year and called for an immediate end to these attacks and stricter controls on drone use.

She expressed concern about ongoing arms flows into Sudan and continued recruitment by both sides, which increases the risk of further escalation.

Military leaders seem to believe they can achieve their objectives through force, rather than dialogue, as long as they continue to receive foreign support.

She urged the warring parties to reconsider their approach and called on external actors to use their influence to help end the conflict, not prolong it.

DiCarlo also highlighted increasing insecurity along Sudan’s borders, especially given the instability of neighboring countries.

She emphasized that preventing the conflict from becoming a wider regional crisis must remain a shared priority.

Despite the stalemate, DiCarlo reported ongoing UN coordination with the Quad to secure a humanitarian truce.

She reiterated that the UN is prepared to help implement any agreement and stressed that further delays are unacceptable.

She also noted modest progress through the efforts of the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto.

Both parties have formed committees to consider the unilateral release of detainees and have negotiated prisoner exchanges.

Haavisto is also working with UNICEF to ensure Sudanese students can take a unified, nationally recognized 12th-grade exam, while discussions with Chad continue regarding arrangements for Sudanese refugee students.

Quintet partners visited Khartoum in early September to consult Sudanese stakeholders, who consistently called for an end to the war and a return to civilian rule.

DiCarlo welcomed increased international engagement, noting the first joint meeting between the Quintet and the Quad during the UN General Assembly’s high-level week in September.

A Sudan Consultative Group meeting in Geneva next week will bring together both diplomatic groups and other mediators.

Marking the anniversary of the fall of El-Fasher, DiCarlo called for increased pressure on the warring parties and their supporters to end the conflict.

She stressed that accountability is essential after the immense suffering of Sudanese civilians, who deserve peace and a real prospect of a better future.

US Deputy Representative Jeff Bartos called for a humanitarian truce and an end to arms flows into Sudan, pledging continued efforts to expand sanctions.

He described the Quintet’s efforts as the most credible path toward a peaceful political transition under civilian leadership.