A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz

Two crew members sustained minor injuries from the incident

DUBAI: A British maritime security agency reported on Monday that a gas tanker was hit by "debris from unknown projectiles" while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has sought to impose its control since the Middle East war began. "A master has reported an LPG tanker has been hit by debris from unknown projectiles. The master reports all crew are safe and no environmental impact," the UK Maritime Trade Operations said. "The tanker will continue to its next port of call." Earlier on Monday, UKMTO said that two crew members were injured after an “unknown projectile” hit their tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz. "Military authorities have informed UKMTO that a tanker conducting an inbound transit was struck by an unknown projectile," the agency said. “Two crew have sustained minor injuries, and the vessel is reported to be continuing to its next port of call under its own power.”