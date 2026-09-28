Minister of state calls for reform of international multilateral institutions, including Security Council

Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar: UAE seeks to ‘build rather than to destroy, and to unite rather than to divide’

LONDON: The UAE has called for greater reliance on diplomacy, dialogue and mediation to address global conflicts, while urging the international community to take concrete action to end the war in Gaza and address threats to regional maritime security. Addressing the UN General Assembly on Monday, UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar said his country rejects the unlawful use or threat of force and coercion, stressing respect for state sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter. “As Iran continues its occupation of the three Emirati islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, which we reject, the United Arab Emirates has consistently called for a peaceful settlement of this conflict, whether through direct negotiations or by recourse to the International Court of Justice,” Al-Marar said. He highlighted the importance of freedom of navigation and the right of transit passage, calling for the safe flow of supply chains, trade and energy in accordance with international law. “These are pillars of food security, development and prosperity of nations,” he said. The UAE continues to support peace efforts in Yemen, Libya, the Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Haiti and Western Sahara, he added. Al-Marar highlighted the UAE’s mediation efforts in the Ukraine conflict, saying the country conducted 26 mediation operations that facilitated the exchange of nearly 8,000 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia. The UAE has advocated a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine based on respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, he said. On Sudan, Al Marar called for an end to the humanitarian catastrophe and a permanent and unconditional ceasefire, followed by a comprehensive political process led by civilians. He said Sudan’s future must be determined solely by its people, and called on the parties to the conflict to engage seriously with international peace initiatives. Turning to Gaza, Al Marar said the UAE had been among the first countries to support an international framework aimed at ending the war. This should include Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and a political process leading to a just and lasting settlement based on a two-state solution, he said. The plan should result in an independent, sovereign Palestinian state living alongside Israel in peace and security, with Gaza and the West Bank unified under a reformed Palestinian Authority capable of fulfilling its responsibilities, Al Marar said. He condemned Israel’s actions in the West Bank, calling for an end to what he described as dangerous escalation, settlement activity, settler violence and the siege of Palestinian villages. Al-Marar also condemned ongoing violations in East Jerusalem and at holy sites, as well as attempts to impose new realities on the ground. “For decades, the UAE’s commitment to the Palestinian people has remained unwavering,” he said, adding that the country continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza and development projects in the West Bank. Al-Marar called for reform of international multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, saying they need greater capacity to fulfill their responsibilities. As the UN prepares to transition to new leadership, he said the next secretary-general should use “his or her good offices to activate preventive and mediation mechanisms before the first signs of crises emerge, rather than merely reacting once they’ve erupted. Crises must be addressed at their roots, not simply managed.” Al-Marar said the UAE will continue investing in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, healthcare and education, while strengthening its role in energy and expanding trade and investment partnerships. He highlighted the UAE’s preparations to co-host the UN Water Conference with Senegal, saying the event will seek practical solutions to water security, climate and food-security challenges. He said the UAE will continue to pursue moderation, peaceful coexistence and tolerance, while working with regional and international partners to “build rather than to destroy, and to unite rather than to divide.”