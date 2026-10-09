UAE ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS FLYDUBAI FLIGHT CO-PILOT WAS OMANI -UAE’S STATE NEWS AGENCY

The UAE Attorney General confirmed that the co-pilot of a Flydubai flight was an Omani national, as reported by the UAE’s state news agency.

DUBAI: An Omani FlyDubai co-pilot ​had planned to seize a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and ‌crash it ‌into ​a ‌terminal ⁠at Israel's ​Ben Gurion ⁠airport, the UAE attorney ⁠general ⁠said on Friday.Hamam Al-Hammami was thwarted by his ‌fellow pilot during the attempted attack on Sept. 30. More to follow ...