- UAE ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS FLYDUBAI FLIGHT CO-PILOT WAS OMANI -UAE’S STATE NEWS AGENCY
- The UAE Attorney General confirmed that the co-pilot of a Flydubai flight was an Omani national, as reported by the UAE’s state news agency.
DUBAI: An Omani FlyDubai co-pilot had planned to seize a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and crash it into a terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, the UAE attorney general said on Friday.Hamam Al-Hammami was thwarted by his fellow pilot during the attempted attack on Sept. 30. More to follow ...