Two ships were hit by projectiles of unknown origin in the Strait of Hormuz

The incident was confirmed by the British maritime agency UKMTO

DUBAI: A tanker and a container ship were hit by projectiles of unknown origin in the Strait of Hormuz, the British maritime agency UKMTO said on Tuesday, as Iran keeps up its blockade of the strategic waterway in place since the start of the Middle East war. An investigation is underway, the agency said, without specifying whether the attacks caused any damage or casualties. Since the beginning of the war, triggered in late February by US and Israeli strikes against Tehran, Iran has claimed control of the strait and regularly targets ships that try to transit it without its permission. Washington, in response, has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports.