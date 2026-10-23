ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s top diplomat said Friday the time had come to reunify Libya’s rival eastern and western administrations, hinting at an announcement on the issue in the near future.

Turkiye strongly backed the UN-recognized government in Tripoli during Libya’s years of conflict, but ties with authorities in eastern Libya have warmed significantly in recent years after years of hostility.

“We have now reached a stage where the conditions are ripe to permanently secure the reunification of the east and the west,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told journalists.

“Both sides have military structures. These structures need to be brought together under a national army,” he added.

Fidan was speaking after hosting his counterparts from Europe and regional countries, including Egypt, in Istanbul.

“One of the most important pillars of national unification is how the military units currently controlled separately by both sides will be brought together under a single umbrella,” Fidan added.

“God willing, you will soon hear very good news about this from Turkiye.”

Libya’s eastern-based parliament on Tuesday approved a maritime demarcation deal with Turkiye, years after having rejected it when it was first signed.

The deal was criticized this week by the European Union including Italy and Greece. Egypt has also objected, saying it infringes on its rights in the Mediterranean.

“As Turkiye, we are in a very constructive position on this matter,” said Fidan.

“Turkiye, Italy, and Egypt can come together to discuss Egypt’s concerns and Libya’s concerns.”

Later Friday, Turkish Defense Minister Yaser Guler announced an agreement with Egypt on the question.

“We are ready to sign an agreement with Egypt on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas,” he told Star TV.

“Our offer to Egypt is clear: should Egypt sign such an agreement with our country, it will have approximately 15,000 square kilometers more maritime jurisdiction area compared with a possible agreement it might conclude with Greece.

“As Turkiye, we are resolutely maintaining our stance on protecting our legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.