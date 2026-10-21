26 suspects have already been taken into custody.

Investigation involves share transactions of four listed companies.

ISTANBUL: ‌Turkish prosecutors ordered the detention of 31 suspects in an investigation into share transactions involving four listed companies, the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday. Of those, 26 have ‌been taken ‌into custody, state-run ‌Anadolu news agency reported. The investigation followed reports and written complaints submitted to prosecutors by Turkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK), prompting an examination of transactions in shares of Isiklar Enerji ‌ve ‌Yapi Holding, Visne Madencilik, ‌Odine Solutions and Tera Finansal ‌Yatirimlar Holding, the statement said. The operation marks the latest development in a broad investigation into ‌Turkiye’s investment fund sector where dozens of funds are ordered to be liquidated last month. At 0904 GMT, shares of Odine Solutions were up 7.5 percent, while Visne Madencilik was down 5.58 percent, Isiklar Enerji fell 9.97 percent and Tera Finansal Yatirimlar Holding dropped 10 percent.