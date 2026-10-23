IRAN-CRISIS/TRUMP (URGENT):Trump weighs quick end to Iran war against letting conflict ‘wither’

President Trump considers whether to end the US conflict with Iran swiftly or let it gradually diminish.

WASHINGTON: President Donald ​Trump said on Friday the United States could end the war with Iran quickly, but questioned whether ‌Washington should ‌seek ​a ‌swift conclusion ⁠or ​allow the ⁠conflict to gradually wind down. “We could end it very quickly,” Trump said. “Do ⁠we want to finish ‌it ‌off or ​just ‌want to let ‌it wither?“ Speaking to reporters on the White House South ‌Lawn as he left on a trip to ⁠Florida, ⁠Trump said oil is getting out through the Strait of Hormuz. “We are getting everything we want,’ he said.