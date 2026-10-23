- IRAN-CRISIS/TRUMP (URGENT):Trump weighs quick end to Iran war against letting conflict ‘wither’
- President Trump considers whether to end the US conflict with Iran swiftly or let it gradually diminish.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States could end the war with Iran quickly, but questioned whether Washington should seek a swift conclusion or allow the conflict to gradually wind down. “We could end it very quickly,” Trump said. “Do we want to finish it off or just want to let it wither?“ Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn as he left on a trip to Florida, Trump said oil is getting out through the Strait of Hormuz. “We are getting everything we want,’ he said.