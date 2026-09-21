WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Yemeni President Rashad Al-Alimi on Sunday, Reuters reported on Monday, discussing the advances of the Iran-backed Houthi militia around a vital global waterway.

Al-Alimi requested US support for his government in its fight against the Houthis, who this month took key areas along the Bab Al-Mandab strait, according to the report, which cited four people familiar with the matter.

Two of the sources, one Yemeni and one Western, told Reuters Trump had made no direct pledge of military support during the call.

The White House and Yemen’s information minister did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Trump has said publicly that the US is in contact with the Houthis, which it has designated as a terrorist organization, and that the militia has said it will not target US shipping.