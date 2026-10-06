- The Middle East war was started in late February by the US and Israel when they launched a wave of surprise attacks on Iran
- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that negotiations with the United States were "meaningless" and only resulted in renewed attacks
WASHINGTN: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the biggest problem for him is that nobody knows who is running Iran.
“Their second group of leaders are gone, and the biggest problem I have is nobody knows who the hell is running the country,” Trump said.