The US president accused Iran of attempting to increase oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections

He claimed that Iran is fabricating incidents to create tension in the oil market

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran was ‌doing ‌all it ‌could to drive up the price of oil before the US ‌midterm ‌elections. “They are ‌even ‌making up fake hits, mines, ‌and everything else,” he said in a Truth Social post. The president’s comments come after Iran’s state television reported that seven oil tankers caught fire and were damaged overnight Thursday after being targeted or striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Quoting a statement by the Revolutionary Guard’s navy, the Iranian report said that four of the tankers were transferring oil when they were targeted and caught fire. Another three were damaged and immobilized when they hit naval mines.The report didn't provide details about possible casualties or the flags of the tankers.The report also warned that the Revolutionary Guard may target US bases in the region if the US tried to allow oil tankers to transit through other parts of the strait.