DARAA: Three members of Syria’s Internal Security Forces were killed and others wounded on Thursday during an operation to arrest a wanted man in Al-Sanamayn, in the Daraa countryside, state news agency SANA reported.

Security forces said an armed group led by the wanted man opened fire on the patrol and clashed with officers during the operation.

Authorities deployed additional forces across the city and imposed a temporary curfew while pursuing those involved in the attack.

The Internal Security Forces said legal action would be taken against all those responsible.