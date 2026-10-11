Hayel Deifallah, 60, has contracted scabies and suffers severe dental pain, receiving no medical treatment from prison authorities

Brothers Udai and Ammar Jamal Anbas are experiencing health issues exacerbated by food shortages and medical neglect

LONDON: The health of three Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails is at risk after contracting diseases and suffering from a lack of adequate healthcare, warned the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs. The commission said on Sunday that Hayel Deifallah, 60, from northwest of Ramallah, has contracted scabies and suffers from severe dental pain amid a lack of medical treatment by prison authorities, according to the Palestine News Agency. The brothers Udai and Ammar Jamal Anbas, from Tulkarm, are also having health problems amid food shortages and deliberate medical neglect, the commission added. Udai, 35, suffers from injuries he sustained before his detention in May 2025, including a bullet fragment lodged in one of his lungs. He requires medical examinations, including an X-ray, which the Israel Prison Service failed to provide while he is in Rimon Prison. Additionally, he is allowed only one hour of out-of-cell time for exercise each day. Hi brother Ammar, 38, is held at the notorious desert Nafha Prison, serving a 24-year prison sentence for militant activity against Israel, and has been imprisoned since 2016. He lost 17 kilograms of body weight due to a lack of sufficient food supplies over the past three years since the Israeli war began in Gaza. His daily outdoor exercise is limited to 20 minutes, and he suffers from knee and lower back pain. The commission urged international organizations to urgently protect the lives of prisoners, especially those with serious medical conditions. At least 92 identified Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli jails since October 2023. The figure over three years accounts for 28 percent of all recorded Palestinian prisoner deaths in Israeli custody since 1967. There are currently 9,300 Palestinian prisoners in prisons, and around 5,000 of them suffer from illnesses of varying severity, the commission said.