Support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, discussions on regional, international developments

NEW YORK: The Syrian Arab Republic’s President Ahmad Al-Sharaa met a number of members of the US Congress in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Discussions were held on relations between the two countries and the situation in Syria, alongside regional and international developments, while members of Congress affirmed their support for Syria’s unity and sovereignty, as well as efforts toward reconstruction, recovery, and enhancing stability.