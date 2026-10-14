Unidentified gunmen target 2 security patrols on the Salamiyah-Athriya road

DUBAI: Four members of the Syrian Arab Republic’s Road Security forces were killed recently by unidentified gunmen on the Salamiyah-Athriya road in the Hama countryside, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday. Ministry spokesman Noureddine Al-Baba said the attackers targeted two patrols on the road, state news agency Sana reported. “The criminal act will not deter us from continuing our mission to pursue criminals and bring them to justice,” Al-Baba said, adding that the attack would strengthen the forces’ resolve to protect public safety. The Internal Security Forces Command said its units were pursuing the perpetrators and would take legal measures to hold them accountable.