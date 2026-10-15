Eligible pilgrims have one week to register for the procedures to return home

Names of registered individuals will be submitted to Saudi authorities to facilitate departures

LONDON: The Syrian Arab Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday a fee exemption for Syrian Umrah pilgrims who overstayed in Saudi Arabia, giving them one week to register for procedures to facilitate their return home. The decision, issued by the ministry’s Consular Affairs Directorate, covers fees imposed under Article 35 of the Residency Law for cases dating from Aug. 9, 2021, through Thursday, state-run agency SANA reported. The directorate said the measure is part of ongoing cooperation between Syria and Saudi Arabia. In a statement posted Thursday on his Facebook page, directorate chief Mohammad Yaqoub Al-Omar urged eligible Syrians to contact the designated authorities to regularize their status and arrange their return. Those eligible must register within one week of the announcement’s publication, Al-Omar said. Their names will be submitted to Saudi authorities to facilitate their departure.