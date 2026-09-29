- Fire crews isolated the area on both sides of the blaze and were working to extinguish it as gas pressure fell
DAMASCUS: Syria’s state petroleum company said a fire broke out on Monday evening on a gas pipeline between the Al-Shola area and Deir Al-Zour after an explosion at a pipeline isolation valve, which it attributed to sabotage, state news agency SANA reported.
The fire halted gas flows from the Jbeissa gas plant to power-generation stations, the company said.
Fire crews isolated the area on both sides of the blaze and were working to extinguish it as gas pressure fell.