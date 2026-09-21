The American Federal Register issued a decision providing for the exemption of Syria from the remaining sanctions imposed under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991, which include restrictions on weapons sales and military funding.

Washington had lifted the last two remaining restrictions from sanctions that were imposed on Syria under an American law related to combating chemical and biological weapons, which included weapons sales and their financing, a coincidence decision, as the United States preceded the arrival of al-Sharaa to participate in the annual General Assembly meetings, following the participation of last year, which witnessed the intervention of the first Syrian president since 1967.

Diplomatic sources had revealed to Asharq Al-Awsat last month that Syrian President al-Sharaa will arrive in New York on September 21, on a 4-day visit, during which he will hold a meeting with the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio on September 22, before his attendance at the general debate and the delivery of his speech according to the protocol system, alongside more than 150 leaders and heads of state on September 23.

It is expected that the visit will be filled with discussions and side meetings between world leaders, which represent core opportunities in building and shaping relations between countries, and addressing various issues.

This year’s sessions of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly are witnessing discussions on the selection of the new UN Secretary-General, which is expected to be voted on at the end of the current year, following the end of the term of current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in addition to outlining key files for world leaders during their short bilateral meetings.

Al-Sharaa will arrive this time relieved of the burden of the previous sanctions that restricted Syria for years, including the Caesar Act, and the removal of Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism after 47 years of its imposition. In his meetings, he will focus on discussing issues of Syria's economic recovery, encouraging investments, developing political relations with countries and international organizations concerned with Syria in one way or another.