DUBAI: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum died on Monday morning, Dubai Media Office said in a statement on X. "The Court has declared a ten-day period of official mourning in Dubai, during which flags will be flown at half-mast, effective today, Monday," it read. Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to X to pay tribute to his brother. "May God have mercy on you, my brother... You have settled with a generous and great Lord... You are absent from our eyes but not from our prayers and hearts, Ahmed," he said.