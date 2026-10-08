HASAKAH, Syria: Unusual vapors observed at Mount Kawkab near the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakah were most likely caused by human activity rather than seismic or tectonic activity, a joint technical committee said after inspecting the site.

The findings were reported Wednesday by Syria’s state news agency SANA.

The committee, which included experts from the General Establishment of Geology and Mineral Resources at the Ministry of Energy, the National Earthquake Center and the Hazardous Materials Response Department at the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management, conducted geological, structural, tectonic and seismic assessments of the area.

Waste dump and signs of burning

Field teams found an old waste dump between two volcanic flows, with part of the material buried beneath loose and uneven soil embankments.

They also found evidence that plastic materials and rubber tires had recently been burned, as well as cracks in the loose soil.

The committee examined several possible explanations for the vapors, including the release of deep gases through faults following seismic activity, groundwater-related emissions, hydrocarbon gases and human activity.

It concluded that seismic and tectonic activity was not responsible.

No major earthquakes had occurred near Mount Kawkab that could have altered underground stress fields or created fractures allowing deep gases to reach the surface, the committee said.

Earthquakes ruled out

The committee also ruled out a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that struck near Şanlıurfa in southern Türkiye on Sept. 24.

The earthquake occurred about 203 kilometers from Mount Kawkab and was not considered strong or close enough to have caused the phenomenon, according to the assessment.

Earthquakes recorded in eastern Syria this year were similarly considered too weak and distant to have triggered the emissions.

The Hazardous Materials Response Department found no abnormal concentrations of toxic gases or distinctive odors associated with gases such as methane or hydrogen sulfide.

A geophysical survey by the General Establishment of Geology and Mineral Resources also found no fractures or faults that could have provided pathways for underground emissions.

Authorities began probe in September

The committee’s findings followed an investigation launched in late September after vapors, ground subsidence and cracks were reported at several locations around Mount Kawkab.

Syrian authorities warned residents and journalists to stay away from the area and avoid digging or handling suspicious objects until safety inspections were completed.

Initial teams searched the area for possible mines and remnants of war before environmental specialists examined the vapors. The General Establishment of Geology and Mineral Resources later carried out a broader geological and technical assessment.

Based on the combined field observations and technical studies, the committee identified human activity as the most likely cause, pointing to the buried waste, unevenly buried material and evidence of recent burning.

Volcanic landmark

Mount Kawkab is a prominent geological feature about 15 kilometers east of Hasakah city. It rises to about 516 meters and is roughly one kilometer in diameter.

The mountain is volcanic in origin and is largely covered by basaltic rocks. Its crater remains visible despite erosion.

The site is considered a dormant volcanic formation and has long been a notable landmark for residents of Hasakah.