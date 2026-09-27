Syrian authorities arrested four leaders and several members of a Daesh cell planning attacks

The cell was involved in kidnappings, planting explosives, and assassinations, according to state security reports

DAMASCUS: Syria said on Sunday that its forces had arrested four leaders and several members of a Daesh cell that was planning attacks. Security and intelligence forces “dismantled a cell affiliated with the Daesh terrorist organization that was involved in carrying out kidnappings, planting explosive devices, and assassinations,” state television reported the internal security forces as saying. “Four leaders of the cell,” the statement said, were arrested in north Syria’s Raqa “alongside a number of its members in Aleppo, Idlib and Homs.” The cell was also “planning terrorist acts targeting the security and stability of the region,” it said, adding that explosives, weapons and ammunition were seized in the “pre-emptive operation,” with investigations ongoing. Last year, Syria’s new authorities, who ousted longtime ruler Bashar Assad in 2024, joined a US-led coalition against Daesh. The authorities have faced significant security challenges, and regularly announce the arrest of Daesh commanders or members, including the capture last month of a commander in the country’s north. Once in control of swathes of Syria and Iraq, Daesh was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019, but remnants of the group are still present there, particularly in the country’s vast desert. The group occasionally claims attacks, mainly targeting Syrian security forces. Syria has blamed the extremists for bomb blasts in July during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. Authorities said they had arrested the cell responsible.