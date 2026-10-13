Qatar says essential services and development remain protected despite spending cuts

Emir reiterates that Gulf security and sovereignty remain non negotiable

DUBAI: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani on Tuesday stressed that the security of Gulf states and the preservation of their sovereignty could not be compromised. "The security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the preservation of their sovereignty is a matter that cannot be compromised on," he said in the Qatari capital, Doha. The Emir also warned of the economic fallout from the war involving Iran which has triggered a global energy crisis. Sheikh Tamim said Qatar had been able to absorb the consequences of the regional instability due to policies implemented before the war. He said the conflict has disrupted the country’s exports and contributed to a decline in government revenue, which fell by 42% in the first half of the year. The emir was pointing to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage to the Ras Laffan energy complex as major disruptions to Qatar’s exports. Although he added that spending reductions had not affected essential services or development priorities. Qatar accounts for around one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, making disruptions to its production and shipping routes significant for international energy markets. The remarks come amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and damaged critical energy infrastructure across the region.