The attack involved ‘unidentified objects’ and was reported by Qatar’s state news agency

No crew members were injured, and there was no environmental impact from the incident

DOHA: A Qatari tanker has been attacked with “unidentified objects” while transiting Gulf waters, the country’s state news agency reported Sunday. The attack on Friday evening struck a liquefied natural gas carrier, Al Mayeda, which belongs to the Qatar Gas Transport Company, Qatar News Agency said. Since the Middle East war broke out in February, Iran has been targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and wider Gulf in an effort to assert control over shipping. It says ships must obtain its permission to transit. In response, the US has been blockading Iranian ports. None of the crew members onboard the vessel struck on Friday were injured and there was no environmental impact from the attack, the report said. The ship was in a “safe condition” and operational, the Qatari company was cited as saying. Qatar, a mediator in the war, has stepped up diplomatic efforts in recent days in an attempt to revive negotiations between the United States and Iran.