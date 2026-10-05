An Israeli university professor has been indicted for allegedly planning attacks

The suspect is a mathematics professor in his sixties at Bar-Ilan University

JERUSALEM: A professor at an Israeli university has been indicted for allegedly planning attacks aimed at killing hundreds of Arab Israelis and Palestinians in a bid to force them to flee into neighbouring countries, prosecutors announced on Monday. The suspect, in his sixties, lives in the central city of Petah Tikva and teaches mathematics at Bar-Ilan University, according to a summary of the indictment released by the prosecutor’s office, which did not disclose his identity. He was arrested about two weeks ago. The office said that beginning in February of 2023, he worked on a plan “to kill several hundred Arab Israelis” across the country, as well as Palestinians in annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, “for nationalist and ideological motives”. His plan called for “72 Jewish terrorist assailants” divided into 12 cells to arm themselves with rifles, pistols, axes and hammers “then launch surprise mass terrorist attacks in mixed cities and Arab localities”. The groups were to receive assistance from “subversive elements recruited from within the Israeli army, notably in the form of bombardments of areas with Arab populations by the air force, artillery and armoured forces”, according to the summary. For around a year and a half, the professor tried to recruit accomplices “without success”, said the prosecutors, who requested he remain in custody until the judicial proceedings conclude. The aim of the attacks was to drive Arab Israelis and Palestinians to flee to Jordan, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. In a statement to AFP, Bar-Ilan University said it was “deeply dismayed” and that it “condemns in the strongest possible terms” the alleged acts, adding the professor had been suspended for the duration of the proceedings. Arab Israelis represent around 20 percent of the country’s population, with the great majority identifying as Palestinians. They are descendants of Palestinians who remained within Israel’s borders after its creation in 1948, and have long reported suffering discrimination.