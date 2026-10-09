The incident took place near Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province

This region is a known drug trafficking route bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan

DUBAI: A provincial police official was killed in a roadside bombing on Friday in southeastern Iran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. The police official had been traveling near Zahedan, capital of the impoverished Sistan-Baluchistan province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and is a drug trafficking route. The incident follows clashes between security forces and armed groups including Sunni militants and separatists.