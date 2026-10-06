Minister spearheaded the demolition of a five-story building that housed about 70 people in the Al-Tur neighborhood

Ben-Gvir recorded a message at the site, vowing to continue home demolitions in Palestinian neighborhoods

LONDON: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took part in a raid and demolition of a Palestinian residence in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday. The far-right politician spearheaded the demolition of a five-story residential building with 10 apartments, housing about 70 people in the Al-Tur neighborhood, also known as the Mount of Olives, according to the Palestine News Agency. The Jerusalem Governorate condemned the move as politicking and said Ben-Gvir aimed to exploit the demolition to boost his stakes in the upcoming Israeli legislative elections on Oct. 27, at the expense of Palestinian rights in the contested city. “Turning the demolition of Palestinian homes into election spectacles and displays of force does not alter the reality that East Jerusalem is occupied Palestinian territory,” a statement said. Ben-Gvir recorded and broadcast a message with the destroyed building in the background, vowing to continue demolishing houses in Palestinian neighborhoods. He also sat in the driver’s seat of a bulldozer during the message and was seen walking in Al-Tur flanked by security staff. Israeli authorities regularly demolish Palestinian homes under the pretext that they are built without permits, which are nearly impossible to obtain. The rate of demolitions has increased since late 2023, particularly in neighborhoods closer to the Old City of Jerusalem, such as Silwan and Al-Tur, which overlooks it from the east. Since January, Israeli authorities have carried out 427 demolition and leveling operations in Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Authority. Ben-Gvir leads his party, Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power), as it competes for 120 seats in the Knesset later this month. Otzma Yehudit is part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition and won six parliamentary seats in the 2022 elections.