Emergency session to address settlement expansion, humanitarian crisis, and regional diplomacy

CAIRO: Palestine has submitted a request to the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States to convene an extraordinary session of the League Council at the level of permanent representatives as soon as possible. The session aims to discuss mechanisms for providing international protection to the Palestinian people and ensuring respect for international law and international legitimacy resolutions regarding the legal status of the city of Jerusalem. Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk, permanent representative of Palestine to the Arab League, stated on Sunday that the upcoming session will consider Arab and international responses to escalating attacks by Israeli forces and armed settlers against Palestinians and their property. Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh thanked Germany for its support for the Palestinian people and its efforts to promote regional security, stability, and the two-state solution. He noted these attacks occur with the protection and support of the occupation government and its army. He added that such attacks are part of a systematic policy intended to displace Palestinian communities, expand settlement activities, and undermine the two-state solution. Al-Aklouk noted that the meeting will also address violations affecting Jerusalem and its international legal status, particularly as some countries consider opening embassies in the city. Meanwhile, Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh met on Sunday with German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Andreas von Geyr, and his accompanying delegation to discuss developments in the Palestinian territories. Presidential Diplomatic Affairs Adviser Majdi Al-Khalidi and Vice President’s Office Chief Aya al-Muhaisen attended the meeting. Al-Sheikh thanked Germany for its support for the Palestinian people and its efforts to promote regional security, stability, and the two-state solution. He also emphasized the importance of partnership with European countries to support internal reforms and strengthen Palestinian institutions. He briefed the German delegation on ongoing Israeli measures in the Palestinian territories, including daily settler violence, settlement expansion, checkpoints, and the withholding of Palestinian funds. Al-Sheikh highlighted how these policies affect economic and living conditions, the challenges facing the health and education sectors, and the difficult humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Regarding Palestinian elections, Al-Sheikh stated that the decision to postpone them was based on a collective conviction. He noted that Palestinian factions and political forces supported the decision given current circumstances and challenges. Von Geyr reaffirmed Germany’s continued support for the Palestinian people and efforts to advance reforms and strengthen security and stability. He stressed the importance of holding elections and supporting the two-state solution. The German minister expressed concern over Israeli measures and settlement projects, reaffirming Germany’s commitment to continuing its support for the Palestinian people. The German delegation included Kurt Georg Stockl-Stillfried, director-general for the Middle East and Africa at the German Foreign Office; Anke Schlimm, head of the German Representative Office in Ramallah; and Peer Otte, head of the office’s political section.