إيران-أزمة/باكستان (مستعجل):باكستان: اتفاقية مكة “تحالف دفاعي” ولا خطط لتوسيعها حاليا

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Makkah Mutual Defense Agreement, signed between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia last month, is a “defense alliance” and there are no plans to expand it at present. This statement came in response to a question during a weekly press conference about how Pakistan would uphold its commitments under the agreement after the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia.