Niger’s military has quelled a previous army mutiny.

The country has been under military rule since July 2023

ABIDJAN: Military-ruled Niger on Tuesday jailed a lawyer on Tuesday for saying on social media that the army had split into two factions. The move comes a month after the military authorities in the Sahel country quashed an army mutiny. Niger has been ruled by General Abdourahamane Tiani since a coup d’etat in July 2023 that overthrew elected president Mohamed Bazoum, who has been in prison ever since. Abourahamane Lirwana was placed in custody at Niamey Civil Prison for “disseminating information likely to disturb public order”, trade unionist Mahamadou Gamatie, a close associate, said on Facebook. On September 12, Lirwana wrote on Facebook: “Our army is split into two factions, one supporting (Mahamadou) Issoufou and the other supporting Bazoum.” Issoufou was president of Niger from 2011 to 2021. He and Bazoum, his successor as head of state, were allies before becoming bitter rivals.