Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a comprehensive security review of all international flights to Israel after an Omani co-pilot attempted to crash a flight from Dubai.

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a security review of international flights to Israel on Sunday, after an attempt by an Omani co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight from Dubai. Netanyahu “has instructed the Head of the National Security Council, Shmuel Ben Ezra, to appoint an examiner to conduct a thorough review of all security aspects of foreign civil aviation to Israel,” a statement from the premier’s office said.