BENGHAZI: Libya’s eastern-based authorities have seized about 400 kg of hashish worth around 6 million ​dinars ($934,000) and arrested some suspects near the coastal city of Tobruk, officials said.

Gangs often exploit the country’s turmoil and conflict. The anti-drugs agency’s information and documentation officer, Ahmed Al-Mismari, said the operation took place at a house in an agricultural area southeast of the city.

“The preliminary investigations revealed the shipment had been ‌smuggled across ‌the border with Egypt ​and was intended ‌for local marketing and distribution within ‌the Libyan market,” Mismari said.

FAST FACT Large quantity of hashish was seen wrapped in gold and black patterned packages marked with symbols including a horse and the year 2026.

The detainees, whose number was not confirmed, were from Libya and Egypt.

Large quantity of hashish was seen wrapped in gold and black patterned packages marked with symbols including a horse and the year 2026.

Libyan National Army brigade recently seized more than 1.3 million narcotic pills after a firefight with smugglers in the southeastern town of Kufra. Three soldiers were ​injured, according to ​an army statement.

In July, Liberian authorities seized around $317 million worth of cocaine that was ‌bound for Europe, in one of the West African country's largest recorded drug busts.

Officers had found 3,971 kg of cocaine in the town of Duazon, east of the capital Monrovia, Gregory ​Coleman, inspector general of the Liberian National Police, said.

They arrested two suspects, one ​with passports from both Spain and Colombia, the other with a Serbian passport, he added.