DUBAI: Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi condemned on Monday Israeli attacks and the occupation of large areas of Lebanese territory, calling for international efforts to protect Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Speaking at the Arab League’s ministerial meeting in Cairo, Raggi stressed Lebanon’s commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which he described as the broader framework for addressing the current phase.

Raggi called for a working mechanism to implement the resolution and the “trilateral framework,” alongside the cessation of hostilities agreement, the Armistice Agreement and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He urged the international community to step up efforts to ensure respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.