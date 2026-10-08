Lebanon insists that any new force replacing UNIFIL must operate under the United Nations' authority.

Aoun noted that Israel has not yet fulfilled its commitments under the 'Framework Agreement.'

DUBAI: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday that negotiations were an alternative to war with Israel and that an agreement was the only way to end hostilities between the two countries. Aoun also said Lebanon wanted any force replacing the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to operate under the banner of the United Nations. He said Israel had yet to implement the provisions of the framework agreement signed in June, while the Lebanese Army was fully carrying out its duties in areas where it is deployed south of the Litani River. Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, during which he also said Lebanon was looking to sign a strategic partnership with the European Union. Kallas said the EU was ready to provide the necessary assistance to Lebanon, particularly to the Lebanese Army, Internal Security Forces and institutions working on social and humanitarian issues. Aoun also reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to economic reforms and passing a financial gap law, which he said would enable the country to sign an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.