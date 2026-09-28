Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, has condemned the repeated attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi militias against Saudi Arabia.

The attacks targeted civilian and economic facilities, vital installations, cities, and residential areas.

The King affirmed on Sunday that what further deepens the condemnation is that the attacks have not been confined to targeting facilities and civilians. Rather, they have extended to desperate and criminal attempts to target the two holiest sites in Islam, revered by Muslims around the world: Makkah and Madinah.

In two cables addressed to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Moroccan King said: “Out of loyalty to the bonds of faith, history and shared destiny, and the strong ties of brotherhood that personally unite us, as well as our two families and our two brotherly peoples, I address you at this critical juncture facing your dear country, when our historical responsibility, religious values and strategic considerations require us all to stand united in defense of truth, sovereignty, security and the sacred sites of the Muslim Ummah.”

“These despicable attacks and desperate attempts to undermine the security, stability and well-being of the proud Saudi people are not merely an assault on the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people and the Umrah performers there; they are also a blatant assault on the sentiments of more than 1.8 billion Muslims across the world. They also constitute a flagrant violation of the values and principles upon which the noble Islamic faith is founded, including peace, tolerance, and the sanctity of blood, honor and sacred sites,” he said.

“We express our condemnation of these criminal acts, for which the terrorist Houthi militias, as well as those who stand behind them, finance and arm them, bear full responsibility. We consider them all accountable before Allah Almighty, history and international law, with the international sanctions that should follow accordingly,” the Moroccan king said.

“The security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, like those of the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, are an integral part of the security of the Kingdom of Morocco. Any attack on Saudi Arabia is an attack on Morocco, because we consider standing with our brothers in Saudi Arabia and in the brotherly Arab Gulf states to be standing for truth and legitimacy, while defending their vital interests is defending our shared strategic interests,” King Mohammed VI added.

He also affirmed his country's steadfast support for Saudi Arabia in confronting the risks it faces as a result of the actions of terrorist and separatist militias and the regional powers backing them, which target the security of their neighbors and the wider region with a short-sighted and destructive approach.

He indicated that these actions seek to undermine the security of the entire region, disrupt the stability enjoyed by its countries, and threaten vital maritime routes of paramount importance to the global economy and the security of international maritime navigation.

The King stressed that such attacks “constitute a flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN provisions, foremost among them Resolution 2216 (2015), which calls on the militias to withdraw, surrender their weapons and cease violence, and Resolution 2722 (2024), which calls on them to immediately cease attacks on maritime navigation.”

“The targeting of civilian areas, economic facilities and holy sites also constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and international conventions and norms, and cannot go without accountability or punishment,” he added.