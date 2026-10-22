The meeting came as Israeli forces reportedly killed a man with a disability during an incursion into Jamla village, southern Syria

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Thursday condemned Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and reaffirmed his country’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The king made the remarks during a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani in Jordan’s Aqaba, where they discussed regional developments and efforts to ease tensions, according to the Jordan News Agency. During the meeting, King Abdullah and Al-Shaibani highlighted the need for closer coordination to promote regional security and stability. The meeting came as Israeli forces reportedly killed a man with a disability during an incursion into Jamla village in the western countryside of Daraa, southern Syria. The incursion followed Israeli artillery shelling near the town of Abidin in the Yarmouk Basin area on Wednesday evening. Two shells landed west of the town, with no casualties or damage reported. Israel has carried out repeated strikes and ground incursions into southern Syria since the overthrow of Bashar Assad in December 2024, when its forces moved into a UN-monitored buffer zone established under a 1974 disengagement agreement. Damascus has repeatedly demanded Israel’s withdrawal, accusing it of violating Syrian sovereignty and international law. The Israeli military says its operations are intended to protect Israel’s security and prevent threats from emerging along its northern border. During Al-Shaibani’s visit, he also met Ayman Safadi, his Jordanian counterpart. In a post on X, Al-Shaibani said the two countries had reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a US-backed trilateral road map aimed at resolving the crisis in Syria’s southern Sweida province. “We stressed the need to move forward with the trilateral road map” involving Syria, Jordan and the US to reach a solution that preserves Syria’s territorial integrity and serves the interests of Sweida’s residents, he said. The road map, agreed in September 2025, seeks to restore stability in the predominantly Druze province following deadly sectarian clashes, while addressing security concerns and facilitating reconciliation with Damascus. The Syrian and Jordanian ministers also reaffirmed their opposition to Israeli attacks on southern Syria, warning that the continued violations threaten regional security.