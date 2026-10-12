King Abdullah II reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to supporting the security and stability of Syria and Lebanon

PM Anwar Ibrahim highlighted Malaysia’s collaboration with Jordan in the technology and defense sectors

LONDON: King Abdullah II of Jordan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim discussed ways to strengthen Jordanian-Malaysian relations during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. King Abdullah stressed the need for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to strengthen coordination to halt Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank and violations of holy sites in East Jerusalem, according to the Jordan News Agency. The visit aims to strengthen the two countries’ 60-year relationship. King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to supporting regional and international peace efforts and protecting civilians, noting the importance of close cooperation with Malaysia in this regard, the JNA added. He also reiterated the need to support the Syrian Arab Republic and Lebanon in maintaining their security, stability, and sovereignty. Ibrahim highlighted Malaysia’s cooperation with Jordan, especially in technology and defense. The two sides also agreed to reactivate the Jordanian-Malaysian Trade Committee. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ismail Maaytah attended the meeting.