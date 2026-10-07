Head of US Army Central, Lt. Gen. Kevin Leahy, emphasizes ‘pivotal’ role Jordan plays in efforts to maintain regional and international security

Jordan, a key US ally in the region, hosts about 4,000 American soldiers; 2 were killed in an Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq in July

LONDON: The chair of Jordan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Majdi Mohammed Al-Harasis, and the commander of the US Army Central, Lt. Gen. Kevin Leahy, discussed military cooperation during a meeting at the Jordanian Armed Forces headquarters in Amman on Wednesday. Their talks included ways in which military coordination between the their forces might be enhanced to support security and stability. Leahy highlighted the “pivotal” role Jordan and its armed forces already play in efforts to consolidate security and stability at the regional and international levels, the Jordan News Agency reported. A key US ally in the Middle East, Jordan hosts about 4,000 American soldiers at military sites, including Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq. Iran has targeted the base with combat drones and ballistic missiles numerous times since its war with the US and Israel began on Feb. 28. Two American service members were killed there by an attack in July. Al-Harasis was appointed to his role as head of Jordan’s army by King Abdullah on Sept. 2, following the retirement of Lt. Gen. Yousef Huneiti.