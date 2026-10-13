- The tender, which closed on Tuesday, saw participation from Cargill and Buildcom
- A new wheat tender is expected to be issued soon, anticipated to close on Oct. 20
HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.
Two houses had participated in Tuesday’s tender, Cargill and Buildcom.
Shipment was sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-tonne consignments between January 1 and 15, January 16 and 31, February 1 and 14 and February 15 and 28.
A new wheat tender is expected to be issued in coming days anticipated to close on October 20, traders said.