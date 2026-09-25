GAZA: An Israeli strike on Friday afternoon killed a Palestinian and injured several others in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

A WAFA correspondent reported that an Israeli strike hit a civilian vehicle near the gate of Wijdan displacement camp in the Al-Mawasi area, claiming the life of a person and injuring several others.

Israel has waged a military onslaught on the Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing at least 73,922 Palestinians.

Israel’s army said on Friday that two reserve soldiers were killed in Gaza, with a military source saying they died in an explosion of an Israeli army drone.

“The Israeli drone crashed at a military post in the Gaza Strip but did not explode. The soldiers approached the drone, which exploded moments later,” the official said. The army identified the soldiers as Nadav Kali, aged 24, and Ofek Moalem, 23, from its 7007th Battalion, 16th Brigade