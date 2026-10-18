The western entrance to Al-Mughayyir is currently the only accessible route, as Israeli forces have kept the eastern entrance closed since 2023.

HEBRON: Israeli settlers in Idhna, west of Hebron, prevented Palestinian farmers on Sunday from harvesting olives and attempted to assault them and steal their crops. Local sources reported that settlers pursued farmers near the town, preventing them from harvesting olives and attempting to assault them and steal their produce. The western area of the town has experienced daily harassment by Israeli settlers, including burning trees and crops, as part of efforts to seize more land and annex it to the nearby Adorim settlement. Israeli forces mistreated residents on Sunday evening at the entrance to Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah. Also on Sunday, Israeli settlers stole olive crops from land owned by the village of Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah. Local sources reported that settlers raided agricultural land in the Wadi Al-Zaytoun area and stole olives from the trees. On Sunday evening, Israeli forces mistreated residents at the entrance to Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah. Amin Abu Alia, head of the Al-Mughayyir Village Council, said that Israeli forces set up a military checkpoint at the western entrance to the village. They mistreated citizens, including women and older adults, and damaged vehicles as people passed through the checkpoint. No physical injuries were reported. He noted that Israeli forces continued to obstruct residents' movement at the village entrance. Earlier in the day, the entrance was closed entirely, disrupting school operations because teachers from outside the village could not reach the schools. The western entrance to Al-Mughayyir is currently the only accessible route, as Israeli forces have kept the eastern entrance closed since 2023. During this period, attacks by the occupation and settlers against the village have intensified. Meanwhile, Israeli forces expelled Palestinian farmers from their land near the evacuated Sanur military camp, established on land belonging to Jaba’, south of Jenin, and fired tear gas grenades at them. Jaba' Mayor Mohammed Al-Baddad stated that Israeli forces forced all farmers to leave the area and fired tear gas grenades at them. He noted that these measures coincided with ongoing land-leveling by settlers at the former camp site, begun several days ago in preparation for a new settler outpost. Al-Baddad warned that expelling farmers would have serious economic consequences and threaten their ability to harvest this year’s olive crop.