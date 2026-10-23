Security searches are ongoing in the area

A cordon has been established by military forces

Israeli troops on Friday shot dead two suspected Palestinian assailants in the West Bank after a shooting that left at least five people wounded, officials said. Footage shared by rescuers showed a lifeless body in casual attire on the ground next to a petrol station as Israeli troops patrolled in all directions. The Israeli military said soldiers had rushed to the Judea Junction area near the flashpoint city of Hebron after the early-morning shooting attack. "IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers eliminated two terrorists and continue searches in the area," it said in a statement. The initial shooting wounded five people, two of whom were in critical condition, said Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency medical rescue service. The incident comes as tensions soar in the West Bank, including over attacks by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinian olive harvesters, and days ahead of Israeli elections.