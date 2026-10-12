Israeli media reports say old Hezbollah rocket may have caused blast

Lebanon monitoring incident through Israeli reports, military source tells Arab News

One Israeli was killed and about 20 others injured, some seriously, in a munitions explosion near the country’s northern border with Lebanon, according to Israeli emergency services. The blast occurred near Mitzpe Be’er while a group of students and teachers were on an annual school trip. Israeli media, citing preliminary findings, reported that someone may have touched the explosive object and possibly placed it in a bag before it detonated. Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, said it received an emergency call and treated the injured at the scene, according to Israeli news site Ynet. Fourteen ambulances and three rescue helicopters were sent to the area. Israeli news outlet Walla reported that the military and police had previously declared the area cleared of explosives. It said the blast appeared to have been caused by an old Iran-backed Hezbollah rocket. Lebanese authorities were monitoring the incident through Israeli media reports, a Lebanese military source told Arab News. “There is no Lebanese army presence near the site of the incident, and we do not know whether it occurred inside Lebanese territory occupied by Israel or outside it,” the source said. “We are monitoring what Israeli media are reporting.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interrupted a live broadcast related to the election on social media following the incident.