Israeli forces used tear gas against Palestinians in Al-Mughayyir after a clash with tresspassing settlers.

Separately, Israeli military bulldozers rerportedly leveled dozens of dunams of land west of Al-Mughayyir.

LONDON: Several Palestinians in the occupied West Bank suffered tear gas inhalation on Sunday after Israeli forces intervened during a confrontation between residents and Israeli settlers who entered farmland near the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, local sources said. The confrontation began when settlers entered the village’s eastern plain and released livestock onto Palestinian-owned land, the sources told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. Residents confronted the settlers before Israeli forces arrived and fired tear gas, leaving several people needing treatment for suffocation, the sources said. Israeli forces later entered Al-Mughayyir and detained several students while they were traveling to school, according to local sources. Earlier in the day, soldiers raided several homes in the village, though no arrests were reported. Separately, Israeli military bulldozers leveled dozens of dunams of land in the Shaab Al-Louz area west of Al-Mughayyir, local sources told WAFA. Much of the land had been planted with olive trees. The incidents come amid a sharp rise in settler violence across the occupied West Bank in 2026, according to UN agencies. The attacks have affected Palestinian residents, homes, farmland, livestock and access to essential services, while contributing to displacement in rural and herding communities. From January through August, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs documented more than 1,600 settler attacks resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage or both across 275 communities. That amounts to an average of 6.7 attacks a day, compared with five per day in 2025 and 1.5 per day in 2021. The increased violence has been taking place alongside wider settlement expansion and restrictions on Palestinian movement, the UN agency said. From Sept. 5 through to Sept. 21, Israeli authorities demolished 86 Palestinian-owned structures, while one family was forced to demolish its own home, OCHA said. The demolitions caused displacement, loss of livelihoods and disruptions to water access. Over the same period, at least 49 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces or settlers, including about 30 injured in settler attacks, according to OCHA. Israeli forces injured at least 16 Palestinians, including four children, during operations in the Nablus, Jerusalem, Qalqiliya and Ramallah governorates.