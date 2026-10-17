Recent settler activity has increased concern among Palestinian residents about the safety of their agricultural lands and the ongoing olive harvest

NABLUS: Several Palestinians suffered from tear gas inhalation on Saturday after Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters at farmers and prevented them from reaching their lands in the village of Salem, east of Nablus. Medical sources reported that ambulance crews treated several individuals for breathing difficulties caused by the gas. Settlers attacked olive harvesters east of Burin, south of Nablus, assaulting them, stealing crops and equipment, and firing live ammunition in the area. In Beit Furik, east of Nablus, settlers cut down and destroyed dozens of olive trees in the Al-Sahl area. The attack coincided with Israeli forces raiding the eastern part of the town, assaulting olive harvesters and detaining several families. Beit Furik Mayor Yousef Hannani reported that several residents sustained fractures and bruises after being chased by Israeli forces. A woman lost consciousness, and the injured were transported to the town’s medical center. In a related incident, settlers attacked olive harvesters in Osarin, Lubban Al-Sharqiya, and Asira Al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, forcing them to leave their lands. Sources reported that for the third consecutive day, settlers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives in the Wadi Abwein area, west of the village, and in eastern areas. The settlers stole olive crops and harvesting tools, and forced farmers to leave their agricultural lands. Israeli forces detained a Palestinian man on Saturday while he was harvesting olives in Jaba', south of Jenin, according to local sources. According to the sources, Israeli forces detained Omar Qasem Fashafsheh, a resident of Jaba', while he was picking olives near a newly established illegal settlement outpost between Jaba' and Sanur. The detention took place in an area where settlers began earthworks several days ago at the former Sanur military camp site, vacated by the Israeli army in 2005. Recent settler activity has increased concern among Palestinian residents about the safety of their agricultural lands and the ongoing olive harvest.